Humble Choice April 2023 Games Review

Apri’s Humble Choice bundle is now available and features a wide array of games. For $12, you can get Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2: Complete, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brannte, Monster Prom 3: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders’ Fortune.

Death Stranding is Hideo Kojima’s latest game and is one of the more unique experience on the market, while Aliens offers up an assymetrical shooting experience. Rollerdrome is a fast-paced shooter, while Life is Strange 2 tells a different tale than the first game – but aims to create a different, yet still compelling narrative. Those wanting a fast-action platformer will enjoy Revita, which has a lushly-detailed pixel art style for its world and characters.