Humble Choice Games for January 2023 Revealed

A new year is here and that brings with it a new month of Humble Choice titles. For $11.99, you can get DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midgard, Encased, OlliOlli World – Rad Edition, GROW: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue alongside newr additions fo the Humble Games Collection like Ghost Song. There’s a lot of diversity here with DOOM Eternal offering up some of the fastest-paced FPS action ever, while Tribes of Midgard offers up some classic overhead hack and slash fun. Those wanting a sci-fi-themed tactical RPG should enjoy Encased, while OlliOlli World takes the pick up and play nature of prior OlliOlli games and expands the scope.

Grow looks like a fun 3D adventure where you care for the titular Evertree and ensure its survival, while Conan Chop Chop is an isometric hack and slash with a ton of color and a bright art style. Hokko Life is a vibrant life simulation and brings a bit of Animal Crossing-style into the PC gaming realm. Anyone wanting an action-adventure set in a medieval world with combat and potion-brewing will have a blast. There is a lot of fun to be had with the games offered up here, and this is one of the better value-filled months in a while.