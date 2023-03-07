Humble Choice Games for March 2023 Unveiled

Humble has unleashed its new batch of Humble Choice games for March – and it’s a diverse lineup. For $12, you can enjoy a variety of currated games every month and this month has a blend of AAA games amid some indie gems. Biomutant, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Edge of Eternity, Hero’s Hour, Rogue Lords, Demon Turf, Golden Light, and Monster Crown join the fray. Biomutant offers some exciting action, while those seeking some JRPG fun will love Edge of Eternity. Demon Turf is a good pickup for platforming fans and anyone wanting something a bit different from a monster-raising game will get a kick out of Monster Crown.