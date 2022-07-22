Humble Deckbuilder Bundle Now Available

This multi-tiered bundle allows buyers to spend $1 to get Rounds, while spending $10 adds Cultist Simulator, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden to the mix. Anyone craving a blend of Slay the Spire and Mega Man Battle Network will be in for a treat with One Step From Eden, which also has community content thanks to Steam Workshop support. Finally, paying $15 adds Library of Ruina, GWENT and its Ultimate Starter Pack, and Black Book. This is a fantastic deal for anyone seeking some mentally-challenging thrills that also have a fast pace to them – especially true with Eden, which is the ace of this bundle.