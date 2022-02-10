Humble Epic Games Store Celebration Bundle Now Available

A new Humble bundle is out offering up a slew of EGS-activated games for a great price. For $1, you can enjoy Shakedown Hawaii, while beating the average of $12 and change gets you that alongside What the Golf and The Last Campfire. The $15 tier is the best value as that gets you everything there along with SCARF, Mortal Shell, Kingdoms of Amular: Re-Reckoning, and Saints Row the Third: Remastered. This is an amazing deal for anyone wanting SCARF as that game alone is $15, so everything else is kind of a freebie if you just want that.