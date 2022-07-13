Humble Focus Entertainment Bundle Now Available

A new humble bundle is available focusing on the works of Focus Entertainment and offers up a ton of value for the money. This multi-tiered bundle gets you The Technomancer for $1, while spending $9 gets you The Surge 2 and Mud Runner. Beating the average of a bit over $9 gets you Bound by Flame and The Surge alongside it. Finally, paying $12 gets you Hood: Outlaws and Legends and Vampyr. There’s a lot of variety here with a pair of Souls-likes in the form of The Surge games alongside some horror with Vampyre and quick 3D action in the form of Hood. There’s not a bad game in the bundle here.