Humble Games Coming Soon to Xbox, PC Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that a slew of Humble Games will be coming to Game Pass on Xbox and PC. Midnight Fight Express is already on tap, while the dark and violent metroidvania Moonscars hits PC, Console and Cloud players on September 27. The only PC Game Pass-only game included here is Coral Island, which allows you to create a gorgeous farm on October 11. Ghost Song hits on November 2 and offers up a blend of run and gun and short-range combat in a 2D action-platformer.

Infinite Guitars offer up a genre-mixing RPG game with anime-infused artwork and hits PC, Console, and Cloud in late 2022. Prodeous brings a hand-crafted boomer shooter FPS to all available Game Pass platforms, while Signalis brings survival horror to the platforms later this year too.