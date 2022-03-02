Humble Heroines Bundle Offers AAA Games at a Great Price

A new Humble Bundle offers massive savings for some of the best games on the market – and as a bonus, they have female protagonists. The Humble Heroines bundle is a multi-tier deal with a variety of games for several pricing tiers. For $1, you get the sci-fi thriller TACOMA. Paying $12 gets you that alongside Gears 5, Celeaste, and Cloudpunk. Finally, paying $20 gets you Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and SCARLET NEXUS. This is an amazing value overall – with Bloodstained being easily worth the cost of admission and Gears 5 being a fantastic deal for anyone wanting a third-person shooter. Everything redeems on Steam as well, which is a rarity for Microsoft-published games.