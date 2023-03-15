Humble Kart Club – Indie Kart Racing Bundle Now Available

The folks at Humble Bundle are back with a new indie kart racing-centric bundle. It’s a multi-tiered bundle with $10 getting you Zeepkist, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, Super Indie Karts, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, Beach Buggy Racing 2, All-Star Fruit Racing, and Monster League. Spending $10 more, or $20 total gets you Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 alongside the other games.

As someone who spent a good few hours enjoying KartRider Drift on the Steam Deck yesterday, this is the most perfectly-timed bundle I could imagine. I’ve played a handful of these games and I will say that Garfield Kart: Furious Racing is a lot better than it gets credit for and plays well, with the ability to use every weapon forwards and backwards baked right in and noted with a button prompt too. Super Indie Karts is a super-smooth Super Mario Kart-like experience that has gone from the OUYA to PC with a bump up in quality across the board.

Beach Buggy Racing 2 is a pretty fun racer overall and it’s by Vector Unit, whose aquatic Renegade GP games have delivered fun times over the years. Nick Kart Racers 2 is a lot of fun and the third entry is one that I’ll be trying out with this bundle. All-Star Fruit Racing has a unique power-up system, but is kind of nondescript beyond the usage of a fruit motif. Either way, for $20, this will scratch any kind of itch you have for a kart racer for a while.