Humble LEGO At the Movies Bundle Now Available

An all-new LEGO game-themed Humble Bundle is available focusing on a lot of movie-themed games within the LEGO games franchise. There are three tiers to this bundle, with $1 getting you The LEGO Movie Videogame and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Stepping up to about $8 beating the average gets you LEGO Avengers, LEGO Jurassic World,a nd LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. The $10 tier is the best value and adds The LEGO Movie Videogame 2, LEGO The Incredibles, LEGO Ninjago Movie, and LEGO DC Super-Villains. The core formula of the LEGO games is pretty similar, but they’re fantastic pickups for fans of the licenses or just wanting something fun that the whole family can enjoy.