Humble Overwhelmingly Positive Gems Bundle Now Available

A new Humble Bundle is available focusing on not only great games – but sleeper hits that could get lost in the shuffle. This is a fantastic bundle even at the $1 tier, which gets you the riveting RPG Finding Paradise. This is the second episode of the emotional To the Moon series and will tug at the heartstrings throughout. Beating the average of about $10.50 gets you HUNTDOWN and There is No Game alongside it – offering up a thrilling 2D action-platformer and a uniquely-paced point and click adventure.

The best overall value comes from spending $12 and getting everything – adding four games to the mix. This puts Shadow Man Remastered, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut and Bang-on-Balls: Chronicles in your libraries. Kathy Rain is a thrilling point and click adventure, while Bang-On Balls is a ball-rolling action-platformer. Shadow Man Remastered is a revamped version of the N64 classic, and Clone Drone offers up some laser word arena combat. This is a diverse bundle and a great way to spend $12.