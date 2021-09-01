Hunt Targets, Prepare Meals with September’s Playstation Plus Games

Whether you prefer to work alongside your friends towards a common goal or you enjoy stalking others from the shadows, this month’s lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus has a little something for everyone.

Starting on September 7, PS5 owners who subscribe to PS+ can add Overcooked: All You Can Eat to their library, which includes all of the base and additional content from the first two chaotic co-op cooking games. Meanwhile, PS+ subscribers on both PS5 and PS4 can download the international sandbox assassinations of Hitman 2 and the licensed asymmetrical multiplayer of Predator: Hunting Grounds, with all three games being available until October 5.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews for Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds.