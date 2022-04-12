HunterX Bringing Metroidvania Thrills to PC Very Soon

HunterX has been in the works for a while now and brings another Metroidvania to the market with a unique look. Aiming to go for more of an HD PSP look, HunterX features a blend of short-range swordplay and longer-range blaster play to create a thrilling experience with exciting finishing attacks thrown in for good measure. The look is distinct as there aren’t many titles out there that strive to look like they would be at home on a PSP – just upscaled, but that system has a ton of games that age well with just cleaner textures and this fits in wonderfully.

The mix of short and long-range attacks looks fun as does the fast platforming and anyone who wanted another taste of something a bit like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night should be right at home here. This is definitely a promising title and one we’ll be keeping a close eye on ahead of its April 28 release on Steam.