Hyper Gunsport Launches on Non-Sony Consoles, PC Today

The world of pixel-based sports is nothing new, but new twists have been done on things to make them more fun. Frisbee volleyball was made into a gaming cult classic with Windjammers on arcades and on the Neo-Geo before a modern revival of interest led to re-releases and a sequel and now we’ve got Hyper Gunsport to mix things up. It blends volleyball with a cyberpunk setting and guns with the goal being to shoot the ball into a variety of goals. Each goal type changes in terms of difficulty to land, so players have to be careful in order to succeed.

It features a solo or co-op campaign and has one-on-one or two-on-two modes alongside unlockables like an AI watch mode to learn new techniques and master timing and angles. It’s available for the Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles and on PC via Steam and itch.io – but isn’t available immediately for the PlayStation 4 and 5 – that release will happen soon.