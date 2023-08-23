Hyper Light Breaker Prepares for Steam Early Access in 2024

Hyper Light fans rejoice, as developer Heart Machine’s follow-up adventure to Hyper Light Drifter gears itself up for Steam Early Access next year. Originally announced for 2023, recent developments with the title require a bit of delay. While not a direct sequel to the first Hyper Light title, this new adventure plans to touch upon details from its predecessor while expanding the lore of the world to be bigger than before. Hyper Light Breaker plans to be its own story contained within the universe that also sees us traveling to a different land. With a focus on online co-op action with roguelite elements, players will enter the Overgrowth: a forgotten land that harbors brutal monsters, high-end gear and a plot to overthrow the ominous Abyss King. Players will walk through procedurally-generated worlds that offer limitless replayability. In an Early Access development update from Heart Machine, Creative Director Alx Preston explains that the team is hard at work continuing to test different iterations of their product, ” we have a lot of wild ideas we want to put into the game — which is exciting and thrilling since the format and tech we created allows so much possibility.”

It’s not an easy decision to push back a title, but it seems that Heart Machine and Gearbox Publishing want to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible within the world. While the title won’t arrive to Early Access until next year, this does pose a great opportunity for players to get acquainted with Hyper Light Drifter. A critically-acclaimed title, Hyper Light Drifter melds fast-paced action with metroidvania style exploration. Fast-paced gameplay is rewarding and there are a plethora of secrets to uncover for the curious players out there.

Hyper Light Drifter is a labor of love, as its origins are steeped in real life tragedy. The story concept was inspired by current Creative Director (formerly Lead Developer) Alx Preston’s heart disease. As a parallel, the Drifter, our silent protagonist, suffers from a deadly illness throughout the title and continues to search for a cure. The search for respite creates beautiful, thematic scenes that can be open to interpretation. The result of such loving detail is a modern indie classic that continues to live on as an acclaimed work of art. Hyper Light Breaker looks to move beyond the themes and story of its predecessor, but Heart Machine promises not to forget its roots as it expands upon the universe. Hyper Light Breaker comes to Steam Early Access in 2024.

Catch up with the developers in their latest update below: