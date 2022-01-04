HyperX Announces 300 Hour Gaming Headset

HyperX is raising the bar on the term “long play” with its latest headset unveiled at CES 2022. The Cloud Alpha Wireless will continue the Cloud line of headsets with a 300 hour battery life, which is undoubtedly the longest battery life of any headset on the market. The Cloud Alpha Wireless headset will include DTS Headphone:X along with improved and custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that are slimmer and lighter, but maintain the sound and performance of the original headset. The new Cloud Alpha Wireless will also offer soft, pliable leatherette ear cups, custom plush memory foam and a durable aluminum frame. A detachable noise-cancelling microphone is also included with on-board audio controls on the headset, itself.

Two other Cloud headsets were announced, as well. The Cloud II Gaming Headset will utilized an advanced audio control box for 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound and feature the signature HyperX memory foam. The advanced audio control box includes independent audio and microphone controls while it implements the 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound into gameplay. Rich and impactful audio will be driven by 53mm drivers while offering a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and a new pink and white colorway for the headset. The Cloud Core gaming headset will include 3D Spatial Audio and the same comfort and design of the Cloud II. Pricing is listed below along with the release date of the headsets.

The new products will be available through the HyperX U.S. network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

•Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset –pricing and expected availability in February at $199.99

•Cloud II Gaming Headset –pricing and expected availability in March at $99.99

•Cloud Core Gaming Headset –pricing and expected availability in January at $69.99