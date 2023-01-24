HyperX Announces Launch of Coco the Cozy Cat Keycap

HyperX is releasing a decorate keycap that adds flair to mechanical keyboards. The limited edition “Coco” the Cozy Cat Keycap is the first 3D printed drop by a Mainstream Gaming Brand. It will release on January 26 at 9 A.M. EST exclusively on the HyperX website. This custom keycap can be used as an escape key enhancement or a modified key of the user’s choice. Gamers, influencers, streamers and cat lovers can add this feline companion to their keyboard. This is the first part of the HyperX HX3D customization campaign as these keycaps will be designed to fit HyperX and other mechanical keyboards. Coco was showcased at CES 2023 and it will retail for $19.99 and only be available for 48 hours after its launch period. Once these are sold out, there will be no more available.