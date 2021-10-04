HyperX Announces New Pulsefire Mat RGB Mouse Pad

HyperX is introducing a new mouse pad for gamers to allow another layer of customization to gaming setups. The Pulsefire Mat RGB features a densely woven cloth surface that has been tuned for precision and control. This new mat also features edge-lit RGB that can be customized via the HyperX NGENUITY software that allows up to three lighting profiles to be saved. A built-in sensor allows users to easily switch between the profiles. The mouse pad is available at Best Buy for $49.99 and is available in XL size.