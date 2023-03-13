HyperX Launches MapleStory Orange Mushroom Keycap

HyperX has announced its second HX3D personalized keycap for 2023. Just in time for the customer appreciation event, HyperX Loot Drop III, the MapleStory Orange Mushroom from Nexon’s Maplestory franchise will be the keycap and it will be available for purchase on March 17th – March 19th starting at 9 A.M. PST. This will be in limited supply and the release coincides with the event that begins today and lasts until March 27. The Orange Mushroom is one of the first monster encounters in the Maple World. The keycap can replace any keycap and this is the same for the future releases HyperX has planned through the year. You can check out more details on the Loot Drop III event here.