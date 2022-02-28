HyperX Launches New Colorway Options for Popular Mouse and Keyboard

HyperX is unveiling some new options for both its Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Mouse and Alloy Origins 65 Keyboards. The Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse that weighs only 62 grams and comes with a honeycomb hex shell design will now be available in either a black or white colorway. Rated at 80 million clicks and featuring TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switches, the Pulsefire Haste also includes a Pixart 3335 sensor that is rated up to 16,000 DPI. Both colors will retail for $79.99 and are available now on the HyperX shop.

The Alloy Origins 65 keyboard, which is minimalist in design, offers a few more switches than the smaller Alloy Origins 60. The 65 is available in both Aqua Tactile switches or Red Linear switches with laser-etched ABS keycaps. The Alloy Origins 60 will be getting a pink colorway option along with the choice to have Red Linear switches for the first time. Aqua Tactile switches for the 60 are also being added as a selection. Additional accessory keycaps will be included along with a HyperX space bar for each offering. These latest keyboard offerings all retail for $99.99 no matter which version you choose. These are also available now on the HyperX shop.