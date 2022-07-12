HyperX Releases Enhanced ChargePlay Duo for PlayStation 5

HyperX has announced an enhanced version of its ChargePlay Duo for DualSense controllers. This charging stand simultaneously charges two DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 as users can quickly dock them without the hassle of finding charging ports. The dock has a weighted base so it will not easily move and features a white and black aesthetic that matches the PlayStation 5. It is available now through Amazon and the HyperX website for $29.99. HyperX rates that charge time can take up to six hours to reach a full battery with the ChargePlay Duo.