HyperX Releases Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mice

HyperX has officially announced it has begun shipping the newest lightweight gaming mice series, the Pulsefire Haste 2. These are offered in both a wired and wireless version with a choice of black and white. The wired version weighs in at just 53g while the wireless at 61g. The wireless also promises battery life of 100 hours as it includes a HyperFlex 2 charging cable and uses both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity. The wired version includes an 8000hz polling rate for minimal input lag and is designed for fast sweeping movements.

The Pulsefire Haste 2, both versions, include the ne HyperX 26K sensor for fast and smooth cursor movement of up to 26,000 DPI and a tracking speed of 650 IPS. The HyperX switches included offer an audible tactile feedback that are good up to 100 million clicks. The latest design is geared towards improving the user experience. The Pulsefire Haste 2 wired retails for $59.99 and the wireless at $89.99. These are available on the HyperX website, Amazon, Best Buy and Micro Center.