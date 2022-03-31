iam8bit Announces Eastward Collection With Official Board Game

Pixpil’s delightful action-RPG game Eastward was a notable hit with critics and audiences, and now it’s success is about to lead to an official Eastward Collection from 1am8bit, which consists of various fun collectibles. There’s a limited edition art print by Laura Bifano, a 2xLP vinyl soundtrack with music by Joel Corelitz, and of course, a Nintendo Switch Collector’s Edition with a physical copy of the game. But what could be better than one game? Multiple, which is why the Collector’s Edition happens to also come with a copy of the brand-new official Eastward Board Game!

Designed by Erich Meyr of Squanch Games and Insomniac Games, the co-op tabletop game sees two to four players teaming up to more or less play a little version of the game’s world where you try to deal with a deadly miasma while rescuing villagers and battling enemies, complete with foldout board, cards, and standees. It sounds fun, but what could be better than two games? How about three games! In a unique twist, the Eastward Board Game can actually be combined with the contents of the vinyl soundtrack to create an expansion for the board game, or a separate game that can be played on its own. So if you’re interested in any of these games, be it video or board, you can pre-order items from the Eastward Collection over at iam8bit’s site, which are set to ship in Q3 of this year.