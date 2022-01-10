Ice Cold Carnage in New Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Reveal Trailer

The end of the world was a busy time. An invading alien army knocked over the planet’s defenses and laid waste to anything that even smelled like resistance, crushing the Earth with hordes of disposable monstrosities. While the combined forces of Earth’s armies were little more than a pleasant workout for the overlord Mental’s forces, “Serious” Sam Stone was another thing entirely. One encounter after another ended in defeat for the invaders until finally Mental blew up the planet by punching it in the face with the moon, but not before Serious Sam went wandering through time. While the final confrontation has been on hold since Serious Sam 2 got cut short way back in 2005, the last several games have been set on Earth as it tried its best to resist the inevitable. Between Serious Sam: BFE and Serious Sam: Planet Badass it would seem that just about everything that could be told had been but, no, there’s still room for a short story or two. “Story” being loosely defined in this case as “…and then Serious Sam went to Siberia and blew up everything.”

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem was announced today as the newest in the series, although in this case it’s more of a side-story through five huge levels of pure-action FPS destruction. This time Sam is in Siberia, and while Croteam oversaw the game’s development the primary studio is comprised of prominent members of the modding community. New weapons, vehicles, and monsters join the classic lineup, all with a Russian theme this time around. The snowy wilderness of Siberia could really use a nice coating of alien goo to add some much-needed color to the winter landscape, and with only a couple of weeks left until the January 25 release it won’t be long until the tundra is lit up with the warming explosions of Serious Sam on tour.