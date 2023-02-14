Idea Factory International Announces Charade Maniacs for Summer 2023

Idea Factory International ran a very unorthodox livestream this morning to announce their newest otome release – Charade Maniacs. This visual novel brings our cast of characters together into another realm where they’re forced to act out scenes from a drama. There’s also a traitor amongst them, because of course there is.

What we know so far is that Idea Factory expect to release the title in summer 2023. Aside from that, they’re also going to be releasing it on Switch digitally and physically via a standard or collector’s edition.

Unfortunately details of the collector’s edition haven’t been announced yet. Expect to hear more soon as Charade Maniacs nears release.