Illfonic Announces Asymmetrical Multiplayer Game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Indie studio Illfonic has grown a reputation in recent years for creating asymmetrical multiplayer titles based on beloved IPs from the 1980s, from their adaptation of Friday the 13th in 2017 to Predator: Hunting Grounds in 2020.

Now, the developer has announced their newest project, which just happens to be another licensed multiplayer title that pits a group of humans against a more powerful being. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will allow players to customize their own ghost-hunting character and team up in groups of four to track and capture a player-controlled spirit that is terrorizing a given level by posessing objects and summoning ghost minions. The game will feature full cross-play support, and will include appearances from original Ghostbusters members Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stanz, with Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd respectively reprising their iconic roles.

Be sure to check out the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed below, which is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One in Q4 of this year, or between October and December 2022.