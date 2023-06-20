Immortals of Aveum Delayed to August for Further Polishing

Since the debut project from Ascendant Studios was revealed back at the Game Awards last year, the team has gradually been showing more footage and details from Immortals of Aveum as it nears its originally planned July release.

This included a trailer at last month’s PlayStation Showcase, and an extended look at gameplay during the Summer Game Fest showcase, both of which maintained that same release date. Now, studio CEO and game director Bret Robbins has shared a blog post on the game’s official site that confirms a one month delay, pushing the game back from July 20 to August 22. The main reasons listed for the delay are the usual suspects, specifically citing more time for additional polish and optimization in order to ensure a smooth launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Check out the full delay explanation posted below, as well as our own hands-on preview for the game and interview with the developers.

“Hey Battle mages,

Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum™ over the past few weeks has been incredibly inspiring – from our trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, and the recent hands-on previews, to the latest gameplay reveal, and being named one of the most anticipated games from Summer Game Fest. It’s been amazing.

As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio. We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original Magic FPS in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight.

The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.

Stay tuned for more info about the game in the coming weeks, and thank you for taking part in this journey with us!

– Bret and the Ascendant Team”