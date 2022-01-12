In Nightmare Brings Its Horrors to PlayStation on March 29

Thanks to games like Little Nightmares II, gamers have had plenty of chances to explore nightmare-like scenarios, but what about navigating an actual nightmare with all the personal trials and terrors that come with it? It seems this is what’s in store for players when In Nightmare arrives on PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles on March 29.

In Nightmare puts players into the dream world of an as yet unnamed boy who’s going through some tough times. Circumstances have caused this boy to withdraw from the outside world, falling first into a deep sleep then into his own personal nightmare. By solving puzzles and confronting the embodiments of his torment, players will help the boy navigate his subconscious and, hopefully, overcome the pain that plagues it.