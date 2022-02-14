Incube8 Games Announces Physical, Digital Release for Magipanels on Game Boy

The original Game Boy hasn’t seen many homebrew releases – let alone physical releases, in recent years. However, that’s about to change thanks to Incube8 Games, Bownly, and Spacebot Interactive. They will be releasing a new match-three puzzler to the platform called Magipanels. The goal is to move things one column at a time and earn a high score, while character-specific abilities make the game a bit easier for the eight characters.

There are 16 panel themes to enjoy alongside five songs and some extra content. The physical release gets you a sealed box, cartridge, manual, and sticker sheet while a digital ROM download will also be available. Release date information for both the physical and digital formats will be revealed soon.