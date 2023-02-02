INDIE Live Expo Celebrates Millions-Strong Viewership, 2023 Dates Revealed

INDIE Live Expo, the biannual digital showcase connecting indie game fans all over the world, plans a return with a summer 2023 showcase. The Winter Expo 2022 brought together over 16 million worldwide viewers to watch more than 290 indie games being introduced. With a goal of introducing more games to the public in as many languages as possible, the show will feature a bilingual host, and a new country will be highlighted during this summer’s “INDIE Studios Around The World” segment. INDIE Live Expo will make its digital return on May 20 through May 21.