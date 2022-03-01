Indie Must Play Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new bundle has hit Fanatical and offers up six highly-regarded games for only $3.99. For that small price, you get N++, Going Under, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Virgo Versus the Zodiac, Automachef, and Smile For Me. This is a fantastic bundle in terms of overall quality, as Going Under is a top-notch action rogue-lite, while Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is the best DKC-style game on the market. N++ is a good precision-platformer as well, and anyone seeking a slightly off-kilter Mario-style RPG with timing-based combat will love Virgo Versus the Zodiac. At such a low price point, this bundle is a no-brainer if even one of the games interests you.