Indie Sand-Box Title Solarpunk Sprouts Early Teaser Trailer

Developer Cyberwave has teased an early view of their upcoming survival game Solarpunk. Set in a technically advanced world of floating islands, Solarpunk shows off a relaxing ambiance and gentle gaming. Players can build on their own or create a world with friends in multiplayer.

Not only will players need to manage crafting and resources, but Solarpunk also asks players to consider alternative sources of energy for their projects. Energy like sunlight, wind and water will be useful for running crafted gadgets that make life easier. Once home base is set up, build an airship and explore distant islands in the sky. Solarpunk has no official release date, but the title looks to launch in 2023 for all major platforms.

Build and chill with the trailer below: