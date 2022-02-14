Infernax Brings 16-Bit-Style Metroidvania Action to Consoles, PC Alongside Game Pass Release

There have been a lot of retro-themed Castlevania-inspired games over the years, with Demons of Asteborg being one of the biggest on the homebrew scene. Infernax aims to take that classically-hard gameplay and mix it up with more of a modern feel to the controls. It also adds a lot of player assists in the form of not only difficulty options, but Game Wizard codes that evoke the Game Genie wonderfully.

It’s on PC via Steam and will run on pretty much anything made in the last decade and it’s also on PC Game Pass. Console-wise, it’s on the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series hardware. On the Xbox side of things, it’s available to play via Xbox Game Pass either on hardware or from the cloud. The game has a $19.99 price point, but Steam and eShop users can save 10% until February 20. We’ll have a review ready to go for the game shortly – but if you love action-platformers, you’ll be in for a treat with Infernax.