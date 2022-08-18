Ink-Based Strategy Game Inkulinati Coming to Early Access This Winter

If you want your game to immediately catch someone’s eye, it always helps to sport something of an unusual art-style and/or aesthetic to introduce proceedings. And that’s precisely what developer Yaza Games’ upcoming turn-based 2D strategy game Inkulinati looks to wield; if the name hasn’t already given it away, Inkulinati casts its setting and characters alike against the backdrop of medieval-era manuscripts where a player’s army of human and non-human units alike, are all hand-drawn. It’s all a little eccentric and occasionally crude on top, with the game’s latest trailer showcasing, among other things, plenty of characters breaking wind as a means of offense.

A game that caught our eye way back in November of 2020 — when it was but part of the weekly showcase of screenshots from many an upcoming indie game here and there — Inkulinati is just about ready to release. The game is planned to release first in Early Access on PC this Winter, with Xbox players across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S also getting the chance to try the game out via the similar Xbox Game Preview program. A version for the Nintendo Switch is also planned to coincide with the game’s eventual full release, with the game’s publisher Daedalic Entertainment hinting that the game may also be coming to other platforms in the near future.