Insane Slasher/Shooter Hybrid Wanted: Dead Gets Release Date

Is it weird to see a game described as “a AAA love letter to the sixth generation of consoles” already? Well, when your team consists of former Team Ninja employees, not really, as that was when the company was arguably at the top of their game. So now as Soleil Ltd., these developers appear to be aiming to create a successor to their Ninja Gaiden games in the form of Wanted: Dead, a slasher/shooter hybrid whose release date was recently revealed at Gamescom 2022 via the trailer below, which showcase just how insane things might get with this game…

The game sees you playing as Lt. Hannah Stone, a member of an elite Hong Kong police squad known as the Zombie Unit, and we get to see a week in her life as the team attempts to uncover a massive corporate conspiracy. And if you’re wondering where the insane stuff comes into play…well, as seen in the clip, there’s the cyperbunk setting and the gleefully over-the-top gameplay that combines third-person shooters and hack-and-slash combat complete with over fifty finishers, but then there’s also the ’80s theme song, the blending of different mediums including 2D anime and a live-action cooking show, the rhythm mini-game, and several other stuff that we get glimpses of. How does it all come together? We’ll find out on February 14, 2023 – yes, Valentine’s Day – when Wanted: Dead arrives for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.