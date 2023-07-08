Insomniac Announces San Diego Comic-Con Panel for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The past couple of months have been loaded with new details and footage surrounding Insomniac Games’ next title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Back in May at the PlayStation Showcase, we got our first extended look at gameplay, as Peter Parker utilized his new Symbiote suit to aggressively beat up some goons, Miles Morales got to show off his Web Wings as he and Peter pursued The Lizard, and primary villain Kraven the Hunter sets his sights on the super-powered humans of New York City. Shortly afterwards, creative director Bryan Intihar and game director Ryan Smith sat down with Eurogamer to answer questions about how the character switching works in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as players can swap freely between the two in the open world while certain main and side missions will be more restrictive on which Spider-Man will get the spotlight.

Last month, Intihar appeared again on the Summer Game Fest showcase stage alongside host Geoff Keighley to further discuss the story of the game. While no new gameplay was shared, we did get a couple new pieces of concept art featuring Venom, as well as the PS5 game’s release date, October 20. Now, with just over three months until launch, many questions still linger, particularly surrounding how Peter and Miles’ relationship will change as the Symbiotic powers alter Peter’s mindset and physical abilities to be more belligerent.

Fortunately, we may get answers to some of those questions at the recently announced San Diego Comic-Con panel that is fully dedicated to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Set to take place on Thursday, July 20 at 2:30 PM PT in Hall H, the centerpiece of the West Coast pop culture convention, the panel, subtitled “Symbiotic Relationships”, will provide a “behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role” in the upcoming release. In addition to Intihar and Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette and senior art director Jacinda Chew from Insomniac will appear at the panel alongside Marvel Games VO and creative director Bill Rosemann. Plus, four of the voice and mocap actors from the game will also be present: Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Laura Bailey as Mary Jane Watson and Tony Todd as Venom.

While the panel will not be livestreamed for those unable to attend San Diego Comic-Con, there are sure to be plenty of interesting details and tidbits from the various members of the panel that will emerge during and after the event. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the latest from Spider-Man 2.