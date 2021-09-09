Insomniac Games Announces Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios today announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine for PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives on PS5 in 2023. Insomniac formally announced the title during today’s PlayStation showcase, providing a short glimpse via a trailer. Though we don’t have too many details, the trailer did confirm that an iconic villain will make his debut, Venom. Portrayed by Candyman’s Tony Todd, Venom will undoubtedly cause some heartburn for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter reprise their roles from the previous games.

Most shocking was the announcement of Marvel’s Wolverine. PlayStation and Insomniac Games are teaming up with Marvel to bring the famous mutant exclusively to PS5. The game is a standalone project helmed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), the same duo that led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. No word on gameplay or story yet.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches sometime in 2023 exclusively on PS5. No release date yet for Marvel’s Wolverine.