Insomniac Games Confirms Fall 2023 Release Window for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games today confirmed a window for when players can get their hands on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games’ upcoming sequel is among the most anticipated titles of 2023. After knocking it out of the park with the excellent Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, eager fans have been waiting for more news about the sequel. While we might have to wait a bit longer to see more of the game, Insomniac Games has at least narrowed down the vague 2023 release window to a less vague window.

Taking to the PS Blog to tease 2023s slate of games and hardware, the developer confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch fall 2023. That would put a launch date anytime between September and November, which isn’t too surprising considering the previous titles launched in the same window. Marvel’s Spider-Man originally launched on September 7, 2018. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales debuted November 12, 2020 alongside the PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes place sometime after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable protagonists with Venom and Kraven the Hunter appearing as the main antagonists.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches fall 2023 on PS5.