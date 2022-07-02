Inupara is Nekopara But With Dog Girls

Nekopara is by far one of the most popular visual novel series available in English. Sayori, the creator of the series, has an affinity for all manner of cute characters. Sekai Project announced Inupara: Dog’s Paradise at Anime Expo 2022.

As “inu” is Japanese for dog, you can guess what’s going on in this game. Instead of Nekopara’s world of cat girls, we’re invited to a realm with dog girls instead. This game has a similar history to Nekopara: Catboy’s Paradise which was initially announced on April 1st.

While it could have remained a joke, it has since been confirmed as real. There is no release date available yet.