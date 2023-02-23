Island Hopping Adventure Tchia Releases Next Month

What we quickly (albeit comically) dubbed an open-world title that looks like a cross between Breath of the Wild and Prey of all things — with its stamina-based traversal and transformation abilities — Tchia’s seemingly odd mix of gameplay mechanics is not without some level of intrigue. And developer Awaceb’s latest adventure is now not too far off from release, with a date finally confirmed for the game as well as a new trailer that goes into a bit more detail about the game’s narrative.

Inspired by the real-world nation of New Caledonia, Tchia finds the titular main lead setting off on a quest to rescue her father and free her home alike after the island archipelago is taken over by a tyrannical ruler. Tchia releases across PS5, PS4 & PC via the Epic Games Store on March 21. Check out the game’s latest story-centric trailer below.