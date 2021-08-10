It Looks Like Idris Elba Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Knuckles

Last year’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film surprised many, being a well-received live-action film based on a video game that was also a big financial success, especially considering the, uh…less than promising first reactions to it. So a sequel was naturally inevitable, especially since (slight spoilers ahead) the stingers featured the introduction of Tails, and Dr. Robotnik going even crazier and resembling his in-game self more. But with the glimpse of the echidna tribe we also got in the film’s opening, when will it be confirmed that Knuckles will be joining in on the action too? Well…

Yes, that’s not only the first glimpse of our echidna friend’s film version (or at least his fist), but it comes from none other than acclaimed actor Idris Elba, fresh off of his role in The Suicide Squad, seemingly announcing that he’ll be starring as the voice of Knuckles. Elba joins Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey as Sonic the Hedgehog and Dr. Robotnik, respectively, reprising their roles from the first film, and while Tails will indeed be appearing, it hasn’t been announced who’s playing them yet (with regular voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey providing their voice for the original film’s stinger). Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set for an April 8, 2022 release, and until then, feel free to speculate who would be best to play Big the Cat once he presumably makes it in as well.