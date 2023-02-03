It Takes Two Passes Ten Million Sold Milestone

In what might be the biggest milestone not just for the game, but for developer Hazelight Studios as a whole, 2021’s It Takes Two has achieved the quite astonishing accomplishment of having racked up more than ten million copies sold since its release roughly two years ago. For a game requiring two players to experience, it would be easy to mistake that figure as those having played the game. But nope, announcing the figure earlier today, Hazelight confirm that the figure is indeed a reference to the amount of individual copies sold.

Having originally released in 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC, the game eventually got itself a Switch version which released in November of last year. From there, the game has only gone from strength to strength as it’s continued to increase in player-base. And understandably so; easily one of 2021’s best releases and a strong case for why co-operative games can not only work, but find themselves an audience. Further reason too to look forward to what Hazelight have in store for their next project.