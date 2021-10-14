It Takes Two Reaches New Milestone, Selling Over Three Million Copies

Hazelight’s latest take on co-operative play in this year’s It Takes Two, only continues to go from strength to impressive strength. Hazelight confirming yesterday that the dual-player focused platformer, has reached another milestone — having sold three million units since its release last March. Hazelight also making sure to add the notion, from the studio’s perspective, that this “[helps] send a clear message — co-op adventures are here to stay!”.

Regardless of what this says for the future of co-op titles in totality, is another matter entirely, but very few will deny that It Takes Two has amassed for itself not just a highly-positive critical reception, but a consumer one on top. Matching its placement as one of the highest rated games of the year, it remains holding an “Overwhelmingly Positive” reception over on Steam for its PC release, six months after release. It Takes Two is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC — check out our review on what may be one of 2021’s best games right here.