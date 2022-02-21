ITORAH Gets Release Date Alongside New Gameplay Trailer

We love platformers here at Hardcore Gamer and new entries in the genre are always exciting. ITORH has a gorgeous art style, fast-paced action and some quick platforming and looks like a must for any Metroidvania fan. With both short and long-range attacks, it scratches itches for both of those kinds of gameplay. Inspired by South and Central American areas, ITORAH tells a bittersweet tale of loss and sacrifice.

Itorah battles many different creatures but will also befriend new allies. ITORAH will be released on PC via Steam and GOG on March 21 for $19.99. There is also a Save the World Edition for $29.99 that includes a soundtrack and artbook, with 10% of the proceeds going to Survival International. Everything shown off so far looks fantastic and the smoothness of the gameplay makes this feel like a very modern platforming adventure.