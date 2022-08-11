It’s a Brawl-For-All as Rumbleverse Launches Today

After a reveal at last year’s Game Awards and months of private and public testing, Iron Galaxy’s latest title is finally ready to hear its entrance music.

Last month, Iron Galaxy announced that it’s forty player free-to-play brawler royale Rumbleverse would be launching on August 11, and now the time has arrived for players to launch into Grapital City and fight to be the last wrestler standing. Featuring a Playground mode for players to test out their abilities, and Solos and Duos modes when you’re ready to face the competition, the launch trailer below shows off some of the unique moves, upgrades and weapons players can expect to encounter in this latest spin on the popular multiplayer genre.

Rumbleverse is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with Season One kicking off next week on August 18.