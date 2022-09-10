It’s Time To Party With Just Dance 2023 Edition

The long running dance franchise has revealed it will be launching its new entry in the near future with Just Dance 2023. This will usher in a new age for the dance on demand series, introducing online play that includes cross-play across all platforms. Online mode will allow players to form groups with up to five of their friends from anywhere in the world where friends will be able to dance together and share emotes. Other improvements will include newly redesigned UI with intuitive menus and a powerful recommendation list, putting personalized playlists and curated songs at the user’s fingertips. A new progression system will let players unlock new rewards for completing dances that they can use to personalize their dancer and free content updates will roll out periodically. The party playlist will feature 40 new songs from artists such as Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Ava Max, Dua Lipa and many others. Just Dance 2023 Edition will launch November 22 for PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S. A Stadia release will happen later at a to be determined date.