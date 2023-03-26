Jack-8 Officially Announced for Tekken 8

Bandai Namco has released its next gameplay video showcasing a character for Tekken 8. The first large scale player has been announced with Jack-8 joining the roster. While he as been seen in other videos, this video shows off the moves including his Heat and Rage moves. Jack-8 also looks like Robocop in the remake as he is dawned in black armor that is complimented with red RGB lighting. His Heat move is also more unconventional than what has been seen so far. You can check out the gameplay video below.