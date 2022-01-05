January Build Your Own Platinum Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new bundle has hit Fanatical with the goal of providing a few different tiers with a wide variety of game options. Buyers can enjoy three games for $9.99, five games for $14.99, or seven games for $19.99 with a variety of genres offered up. The games available to choose from include Everhood, Immortal Realms, The Falconeer and its Hunter content, Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Before Your Eyes, Iratus, Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II, Creepy Tale 2, Those Who Remain, BlackSad, Syrian Warfare, Untrailed, Act of Aggression, Wargame, Lethal League Blaze, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Infectonator Apocalypse 3, and Mini Motor Racing X.

Mini Motor Racing X is a tremendous racing game and offers a lot of different experiences in one. You can play it as a straight-up overhead racing game, switch to a third-person view, or play with weapons and without – making it feel like a kart racer, Micro Machine-style game, and regular racer in one. Everhood is a bright RPG with rhythm-based action, while The Falconeer is a tremendous on-rails shooter with its newer Hunter DLC adding more content and Taxi Chaos is a fun Crazy Taxi-esque game with more modern graphics and a bit more of a modern feel to its gameplay in some regards.