Japanese Snack Brand Koikeya Celebrates FFXIV’s Ten Year Anniversary

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a decade since Final Fantasy XIV launched and grew to become one of the most successful MMOs of all time. For those of us around in the early days, it’s no secret the game was in rough shape. So much so, that developers basically nuked the 1.0 product and spun the “great reset” as an important piece of lore instead. Now, Final Fantasy XIV has made amazing strides in gameplay, story and overall aesthetics while continuing to respond positively to player feedback along the way. The title is so celebrated around the world that even brands outside the gaming industry are excited to represent an important anniversary in the game’s history.

Eorzea Popoto Chips have been baked and are ready for release in Japan on August 25 –the “popoto” being Final Fantasy’s version of a potato. Popular Japanese snack brand Koikeya has teamed up with Final Fantasy XIV to create their first ever collaboration. Thinly sliced and deep-fried, these chips are seasoned with “Crystal Rock Salt” for a sharp taste that honors themes within the franchise. Before anyone asks, no lalafell were harmed in the making of these chips — the community at large regards these diminutive people as snack foods in an ongoing joke. There are six types of packaging with varying characters and visuals that pay homage to the long-running game.

From packaging that celebrates the newly added Island Sanctuary, to our favorite administrative assistant Tataru being featured, these snacks are sure to be of special interest to collectors. In addition to these visuals, a special fusion of the FFXIV Meteor symbol and Koikeya’s brand mark will be featured at the top of each bag. According to the Koikeya site, interested buyers are allowed up to four boxes per order. Each box contains six bags, but this does not guarantee each design as the pre-order site discloses that three of the six designs are enclosed. While shipping doesn’t seem possible outside of Japan, there is always the possibility that smaller retailers may carry these snacks for availability to other countries.

Final Fantasy XIV is gearing up for its next major expansion, Dawn Trail, next year. For the time being, the title plans to spoil players with all kinds of events and collaborations to honor this important anniversary. A major crossover with Fall Guys, the new Rising event and the 10th Anniversary Moogle Treasure Trove starting soon are just a handful of ways players can celebrate within the game. Final Fantasy XIV is a critically acclaimed MMO that now includes a free trial of the Stormblood expansion for new players to try.