Jelle’s Marble Runs is a YouTube channel famed for creating extravagant marble courses that enthrall viewers. A video game was pitched based on Jelle’s channel from Big Head Games.

The Kickstarter campaign found success and is now fully funded. The game will be based on existing courses as well as new inventions in conjunction with Jelle. Here’s hoping the video game will still be able to capture the same magic of the video series.

Jelle’s Marble League expects to launch this October via Steam.